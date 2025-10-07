Africa: Ethiopia Becomes the 23rd Country in Africa to Roll Out the Malaria Vaccine

Ethiopia launches its first malaria vaccine alongside a mass mosquito net campaign, aiming to protect children in 58 high-burden districts.

On September 18, 2025, Ethiopia officially launched the malaria vaccine in Turmi, South Omo Zone. The vaccine will be delivered alongside insecticide-treated nets to protect children in 58 high-burden districts. This is the first rollout of its kind -- previous malaria vaccine rollouts in other countries have been integrated into existing vaccine programmes. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will roll out 186,000 doses, as well as over 12 million mosquito nets, creating an effective two-pronged approach. Ethiopia is now the 23rd country in Africa to introduce malaria vaccination.

"The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Ethiopia marks a historic step for the country in the fight against this devastating disease," says Agonafer Tekalegne, Country Director of Malaria Consortium Ethiopia. "It strengthens our collective efforts to move closer to a future where no child has to suffer or die from malaria."

The event was attended by officials from the Federal Ministry of Health, the Regional Health Bureau, religious leaders and representatives from organisations including Malaria Consortium and the World Health Organization.

"Today, we launch the malaria vaccine, which can bring significant benefits when integrated with existing interventions," Dr Dereje Dhuguma, State Minister of Health at the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia, said at the launch.

The vaccine comes at a crucial time. Last year, the country saw over 7.3 million malaria cases and 1,157 deaths, with recent significant surges threatening to undo years of progress. In 2024, Malaria Consortium launched an initiative in response to the escalating malaria crisis Ethiopia faced. Through targeted interventions, the 18-month initiative reached more than 1.7 million people.

During a separate meeting held with Dr Dhugama, Malaria Consortium's representatives, emphasised our presence in the South Ethiopia region, particularly in areas where the malaria vaccine has been launched, and our support of malaria prevention and control in these areas.

Malaria Consortium has a longstanding relationship with the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia. This has included support in reducing the burden of malaria, as well as other health issues including neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and working with hard-to-reach populations.

To date, Malaria Consortium has assisted on the rollout of the malaria vaccine in Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Sudan and Uganda.

Malaria Consortium works with communities affected by malaria and related health challenges. Your donations can support this life-saving work.