Nigeria: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Resumes At Plenary Session

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP), representing Kogi Central, resumed plenary at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Natasha, who rounded off her six-month suspension, officially resumed her seat in the senate on Tuesday at exactly 11:42 am.

She walked into the Senate chambers, made her way to her seat, and after taking it, exchanged pleasantries with a few senators.

She was accompanied by several activists to the Senate, including Bring Back Our Girls campaigner Aisha Yesufu, who was spotted in the Senate gallery.

Several of the lawmakers' supporters, however, were not allowed into the Senate gallery.

Recall that on September 23, barely a few hours after her 2.05, the Senate Wing office was unsealed by the Sergeant at Arms of the National Assembly, along with combined personnel of security organisations. Yesterday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan stormed the National Assembly and resumed duties.

Upon her resumption in September, Senator Natasha, who had been on suspension, remained resolute, insisting that she had no apology to tender.

Deputy Director of the Chamber's Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, flanked by security personnel, formally reopened Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing--Akpoti-Uduaghan's office.

The move came after her six-month suspension formally lapsed earlier this month.

Recall that the embattled then Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Akpoti-Uduaghan, was in March slammed with a six-month suspension by the Senate, which also barred her from participating in all activities of the 10th Senate over her alleged misconduct when she protested against the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension ended in September 2025, but she has been unable to resume her duties due to ongoing legal issues and continued opposition from the Senate leadership. Perhaps because of the extended recess, we will see how it plays out as the Senate resumes plenary sessions.

Following her suspension, she took her case to the courts to vacate the suspension, as she was not successful, and the Senate, on its part, spoke through its relevant officers, insisting that the matter has nothing to do with sexual allegations, but everything to do with Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's contravention of the Senate Standing Orders as amended.

Binta Nyako, Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in July, described the six-month suspension as excessive and unconstitutional, and thereafter ordered the Senate to recall the embattled Senator, citing that suspending a Senator for such a long period would expose constituents to non-representation during that time.

Thereafter, she made an attempt to return to the Senate, but was denied access, and the Senate stood its ground that she must serve her full term.

Also recall that the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, wrote her through the Acting Clerk to NASS, Yahaya Danzaria, who notified her that her six-month suspension subsists until the Court of Appeal delivers judgment in the suit she instituted against the Senate.

On September 11, Counsel to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Michael Jonathan Numa, SAN, wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly, CNA Kamorudeen Ogunlana, to recall the Senator so that she could resume her legislative duties.

According to Numa in the letter, the CNA should note that failure to comply by Monday, 15th September 2025, will leave them with no alternative but to initiate proceedings against you personally and in your official capacity. Such proceedings will include, but are not limited to: Committal for contempt; Disciplinary action for breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers; Liability for instigating breach of the peace with potential implications for national security; and any other remedies available to our client under the law.

Responding to the letter by her lawyer, the CNA, Ogunlana, urged the public to remain patient and allow the appropriate institutions - including the Senate and the courts - to discharge their constitutional responsibilities in respect of the resumption of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

According to him, he does not possess the authority to review, reverse or interpret Senate decisions against the backdrop that his office serves strictly as an administrative arm, providing support to the Senate in accordance with their resolutions, Standing Orders and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

In a statement signed by the Director, Information for the Clerk to the National Assembly, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, he said that Ogunlana is therefore not in a position to facilitate her resumption at this time, just as he noted that It must be emphasized that the determination of whether Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan can resume her legislative duties as of right without any further or fresh resolution of the Senate following the expiration of her six months suspension lies solely with the Senate and not with the office of the CNA.

