Gambia: Journalist Bakary Mankajang Testifies in Police Shooting Trial

Journalist Bakary Mankajang, the proprietor of social media platform Mankajang Daily on Monday testified as the tenth defence witness in the ongoing murder trial of Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang, giving a detailed account of his interviews with key individuals linked to the case, including Mama Jabbi and Alfusainey, as well as his reporting trip to Cassamance.

Ousainou Bojang is accused of shooting and killing two Police Intervention Unit (PIU) constables at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light in 2023. His sister, Amie Bojang, is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Appearing for the State was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) A.M. Yusuf, while Senior Counsel Lamin J. Darboe represented Ousainou Bojang and Counsel Adama Sillah appeared for Amie Bojang.

Led in his examination-in-chief by Senuor Counsel Lamin J. Darboe, Mankajang identified himself as a journalist residing in Fajikunda. Asked if he knew anything about the aftermath of the police killings, he explained that on September 15, 2023, he interviewed Mama Jarjue (PW3), who had returned from Cassamance with the accused a day earlier.

Mankajang testified that he met Mama Jarjue at the residence of President Adama Barrow's sister in Yarambamba, where she told him that upon Ousainou's arrival in Cassamance, a man named Alfusainey directed him to her.

According to Mankajang, Mama Jarjue said she realised "something was wrong" when she saw Ousainou, and when she pressed him, he confessed that "he killed two police officers." The journalist confirmed that the interview took place at Yarambamba, in the presence of the President's sister.

He further explained that, following public interest and suggestions from viewers in his comment section, he and fellow journalist Lamin Fatty of Kerr Fatou travelled to Jululung, Cassamance, to interview Alfusainey.

Mankajang said Alfusainey initially refused to speak, saying he had been "instructed not to talk to anyone" and would only do so after consulting the police. Once the police cleared the interview, he agreed to proceed.

The witness told the court that off-camera, Alfusainey initially claimed Ousainou Bojang told him he wanted to see a marabout because he had "a problem with his white lady" and was directed to Mama Jarjue. However, Mankajang said that when the camera was turned on, Alfusainey's story changed--he then said Ousainou confessed that he had "killed two people from The Gambia and needed help."

When asked whether he still had the recordings, Mankajang confirmed that both interviews--with Mama Jarjue and Alfusainey--were recorded and are publicly available online. He added that he edited the videos before publishing them, though they had already been circulating on social media because Mama Jarjue had also recorded the interview.

DPP Yusuf expressed concern that the witness might not have the original unedited versions, but Mankajang assured the court that he retained both the edited and unedited copies and was ready to produce them.

Justice Jaiteh granted Counsel Darboe's application, ordering Mankajang to produce the unedited versions of both interviews to be tendered as evidence.

The case was adjourned to October 13, 2025, for the production of the video evidence and continuation of the defence hearing.