Liberia: Protest Rocks Elwa Hospital

Operations at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville, one of the major health facilities in the country, came to a standstill for hours on Monday, October 6, after aggrieved health workers besieged the facility--protesting what they describe as "deplorable working conditions, poor salary structures, and gross mismanagement" by SIM Liberia, the missionary organization that manages the hospital.

Under the theme "Enough Is Enough," the ELWA Workers' Union presented a formal petition to the Government of Liberia, international partners, and human rights organizations, demanding swift intervention to prevent what they called the "collapse of one of Liberia's oldest and most vital hospitals."

The protesters, including doctors, physician assistants, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, cleaners, and other support staff, said their patience has "run out" after years of being ignored by the hospital's management.

"Our backs are against the wall. ELWA Hospital is broken. The institution lives on past glory while the staff suffer daily," the union stated in its petition, read by General Secretary Jeremiah P. Kayee.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the workers, ELWA's management under SIM Liberia has failed to address long-standing issues such as low salaries, unfair redundancies, and donor fund misuse. They alleged that while the hospital continues to generate substantial income, employees remain among the lowest-paid health professionals in Liberia.

The union accused SIM Liberia of a series of poor administrative decisions that have worsened the hospital's financial and operational health. Among their major grievances is the closure of key hospital units, including the Family Medicine Program, an initiative that provided specialized training for Liberian doctors and improved patient care.

The closure, according to the union, led to the withdrawal of 18 Liberian doctors, creating severe staff shortages and increased workloads. The decision also reportedly reduced patient intake and financial inflow, "crippling the hospital's operations."

The workers further claimed that eleven employees were made redundant in May 2025 without proper justification, worsening the strain on remaining staff and reducing the quality of healthcare delivery.

A central concern of the protest is SIM Liberia's alleged plan to downgrade the 125-bed facility into a children's clinic. The union condemned the move, warning that such a decision would drastically reduce access to healthcare for thousands of Liberians.

"ELWA Hospital currently attends to an average of 150 patients per day, which is over 54,000 patients a year. Where will these people go if this plan is implemented?" the petition questioned.

The union described the proposed downgrade as "a betrayal of the hospital's mission" and a threat to national healthcare delivery, calling on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to intervene.

The workers also raised alarm over a US$75,000 donation intended for the purchase of an ambulance, which they claim has "disappeared without explanation."

"We were told a year ago that funds had been provided for an ambulance to improve emergency response, but to this day, no ambulance has been procured," the petition alleged.

The union highlighted that despite the hospital's Christian foundation, staff endure "unbearable" working conditions, commuting long distances daily without transportation support. One staff member, identified as Barbara, reportedly suffered two leg fractures in a motor accident while traveling to work due to a lack of staff transport.

The ELWA Hospital Workers' Union listed a series of urgent demands, including the immediate salary adjustments to meet current living standards, reversal of all negative administrative decisions by SIM Liberia, and reopening of the Family Medicine and Female Wards.

Other demands listed include accountability for the missing US$75,000 ambulance fund, restoration of redundant staff, provision of transportation for hospital employees, payment of delayed benefits, including rent allowances and lunch stipends among others

The workers appealed directly to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, recalling that the President once sought treatment at ELWA Hospital before assuming office.

"Mr. President, this hospital once served you and many other Liberians. We urge you to step in before ELWA closes its doors for good," the petitioners concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, the Minister of Health Dr. Louis Kpoto, acknowledged the workers' grievances and announced plans to initiate immediate dialogue between the Ministry, SIM Liberia, and ELWA staff. The move aims to ensure the swift resolution of the concerns and restoration of normal hospital operations.

The protesters, who included doctors, nurses, and support staff, said their demonstration aimed to draw attention to the hospital's deteriorating state and the declining quality of healthcare services. The protest, which remained peaceful, drew attention from civil society organizations, health advocates, and community members concerned about the potential impact of ELWA's decline on national healthcare.

However, the protest concluded with the staff awaiting the outcome of the proposed discussions, urging the government and international community to intervene to prevent further decline in the hospital's services.