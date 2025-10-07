Liberia: CDC to Break Ground for New Headquarters Oct 18

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has announced a new beginning following its eviction from the Bernard Compound which the party had been leasing for its headquarters, unveiling plans to construct a modern multi-level party headquarters in Monrovia.

The announcement was made during a widely broadcast press briefing led by the CDC Headquarters Construction Committee, chaired by the Representative of Grand Kru County District #1, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

According to the committee, headed by Rep. Koffa, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new national headquarters will take place on October 18, with the party's Standard Bearer, former President George Manneh Weah, officiating. The new site is located opposite the Greater Refuge Cathedral, around the RC Lawson High School in Oldest Congo Town, and will serve as the permanent and fully owned property of the CDC.

"Out of the ashes of that destruction comes today a new beginning for our noble party," Rep. Koffa declared, emphasizing that the project symbolizes resilience, ownership, and renewal for the CDC and its supporters.

The CDC headquarters project, valued in the millions, will be executed by MHD Engineering, an international firm with offices in Liberia, Accra, Lebanon, and Dubai.

The company will collaborate with local subcontractors to complete the multi-floor structure, which will include a basement for administrative activities, a conference hall, executive offices, and meeting spaces for party leadership.

Rep. Koffa further disclosed that this initiative represents the launch of a broader infrastructure plan, which aims to establish CDC headquarters in all 15 counties of Liberia. Already, local party chapters in Grand Kru, Barclayville, and Sass Town have begun securing land for their respective regional offices.

In continuation of the week's activities, the CDC will hold a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, October 19, at the Forkay Klon Family Church to express gratitude "for God's blessing upon the party's new beginning."

Rep. Koffa called on Party members, well-wishers, and supporters worldwide to participate in a major mobilization drive leading up to the groundbreaking. The committee encouraged donations both in cash and in kind with supporters invited to contribute materials such as bags of cement or other building supplies.

"This project is one hundred percent CDC-owned," the chair emphasized. "Between now and the eighteenth, we want to mobilize at least ninety percent of the resources needed. Every partisan, home and abroad, can play a part in rebuilding what was meant for evil into something greater."

Solidarity Fuels Reconstruction for CDC's HQ

"The rebuilding of the CDC party headquarters has become a symbol of national solidarity, drawing widespread support across political lines." Described as a "national labor of love," the initiative has seen an impressive outpouring of contributions from diverse groups.

According to the committee chairperson, 52% of donors are CDC supporters, while 18% are affiliated with the Unity Party. Another 10% come from other opposition groups, 10% identify as independents, and the remaining 10% are anonymous contributors.

The alleged figures, which continue to rise as more donations come in, highlight a growing sense of unity and shared purpose among Liberians rallying behind the reconstruction of the party's damaged headquarters.

The CDC described the project as a symbol of resilience and unity, marking a transformative chapter in the party's history, following recent political and structural setbacks.