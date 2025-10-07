West Africa: Liberia Marathon Announces Prize Money for the 2025 Race

7 October 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Peter Bayor Bishop

The streets of Monrovia are set to sizzle come Sunday, October 12, as elite athletes and dedicated runners chase glory--and substantial cash prizes--at the Liberia Marathon events. With equal payouts for men and women across all major categories and special recognition for local heroes, here is the full breakdown of what the top finishers stand to earn.

The Premier Event: Full Marathon Prize Money

The Full Marathon (42.2 km) remains the headline event, offering the largest individual prize purse. Winners in both the Men's and Women's divisions will be handsomely rewarded for their endurance and speed.

All prizes are awarded based on chip time, ensuring fair competition from start to finish.

Placement Prize Money (USD)

1st Place $700

2nd Place $500

3rd Place $300

4th Place $300

Half Marathon Payouts

The Half Marathon (21.1 km) offers a strong incentive for those conquering the shorter distance. As with the full marathon, equal prizes are awarded to the top four finishers in both the Men's and Women's divisions.

Placement Prize Money (USD)

1st Place $400

2nd Place $250

3rd Place $175

4th Place $175

The 10K Races: Footrace and Adaptive Categories

The 10K events--including the standard Footrace, Wheelchair Marathon, and Crutches Marathon--are crucial for promoting accessibility and participation in the running community. All 10K categories feature the same prize structure for the top four finishers, maintaining the commitment to gender parity and fair chip time-based results.

Placement Prize Money (USD)

1st Place $200

2nd Place $150

3rd Place $100

4th Place $100

Supporting Local Talent: The Patriot Prize

In a special nod to the host nation, the Liberia Marathon will continue its tradition of awarding Patriot Prizes. This special bonus is given to the first Liberian national to finish the race after the international winners have been accounted for, ensuring local athletes receive recognition and support on the world stage.

Winners across all categories should expect prize money distribution in the week following the race, allowing organizers necessary time for result verification. Furthermore, runners should keep an eye out for additional "surprise prizes" provided by generous sponsors on race day!

