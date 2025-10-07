Liberia: Avti Kakata Holds First Graduation

- The Alsandra Vocational and Technical Institute (AVTI), Branch #2, on Saturday held its First Circle Graduation Convocation at the Calvary Baptist Church in Kakata, with a strong call for graduates to embrace entrepreneurship as a path to self-reliance and national development.

The ceremony, themed around youth empowerment through skills acquisition, brought together students, parents, educators, community leaders, and well-wishers to celebrate the achievements of young Liberians who successfully completed training in catering, pastry, cake making, and cake decoration.

Delivering the keynote address, Rev. Theophilus S. B. Service, Principal of the Creative Voice Academy and Board Chair of AVTI, challenged the graduates to move beyond "hand-to-mouth survival" and build industrial-level skills that can transform their lives and communities.

"Every nation grows through an industrial mentality," Rev. Service emphasized. "What's holding Liberia back is our lack of industrial culture. Too many young people only dream of government jobs, but real change comes when we embrace entrepreneurship and develop small businesses into sustainable enterprises."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He urged the graduates to start small, stay disciplined, and focus on developing their trades into full-fledged enterprises capable of creating jobs for others.

"Don't just seek jobs -- create them," Rev. Service advised. "Grow your skills and think beyond personal survival. Be industrial-minded individuals who contribute to Liberia's development."

For his part, Mr. Alfred Kollie, Principal and Founder of AVTI, described the graduation as a milestone achievement in the institution's mission to empower Liberians through vocational and technical education.

Mr. Kollie said AVTI's programs are tailored to equip both youth and adults with practical trade knowledge that promotes self-sufficiency and national productivity.

He, however, appealed to humanitarian organizations, political leaders, and partners for financial and material support to expand the school's curriculum to include tailoring, soap making, driving, and graphic design, among other disciplines.

"Liberia is facing a serious unemployment challenge," he noted. "Our goal is to train a new generation of skilled and innovative Liberians who can create jobs, not wait for them. With more support, we can expand and reach more communities."

Founded in 2022 by journalist Alfred Kollie, AVTI is a registered vocational training institution committed to improving living standards through skills-based education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The AVTI Kakata Branch #2 continues to serve as a beacon of hope for young people in Margibi County and beyond -- equipping them with marketable skills for sustainable livelihoods and helping to build a more self-reliant Liberia.