Liberia: ARN Kicks Off 2nd National SRHR Conference in Monrovia

The Amplifying Rights Network (ARN) has announced that preparations are in full swing for its highly anticipated Second National Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Conference, scheduled to take place from October 8-10, 2025, in Monrovia.

This year's conference, themed "Breaking the Barriers: Advancing SRHR for All," will focus on promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights for everyone, with particular emphasis on addressing stigma, strengthening health systems, and amplifying youth participation.

According to the organizers, the 2025 conference will assess the current state of SRHR in Liberia, particularly among adolescents, rural dwellers, and marginalized populations. It will also identify persistent gaps in service delivery, policy implementation, and public health law, while proposing actionable, rights-based strategies to improve access and equity in SRHR services.

The event will bring together policymakers, health professionals, youth organizations, civil society representatives, and international development partners, making it one of the most inclusive national SRHR gatherings to date.

With its broad theme and expanded reach, this year's edition introduces a regional dimension through five satellite hubs in Buchanan (Grand Bassa), Gbarnga (Bong), Ganta (Nimba), Zwedru (Grand Gedeh), and Tubmanburg (Bomi). These regional sessions aim to extend the dialogue beyond the capital and ensure community-level engagement.

In a statement, ARN disclosed that several pre-conference activities have already been held, including youth dialogues, media engagements, and stakeholder roundtables setting the stage for a dynamic and action-driven national event.

"The SRHR Conference 2025 is not just about dialogue; it's about action," said Atty. Facia B. Harris, Chairperson of the Amplifying Rights Network. "We are creating a platform for transformative commitments that will shape a healthier and more equitable future for everyone."

Madam Harris highlighted that the conference would feature keynote speeches by distinguished global and regional leaders, as well as plenary sessions and technical workshops covering critical issues such as contraception, safe abortion, gender-based violence, health systems strengthening, and digital innovation in SRHR.

Participants will also benefit from interactive panel discussions, youth-led sessions, and networking opportunities connecting non-profits, research institutions, and technology innovators working in the SRHR space.

The 2025 conference will feature renowned guests from both the national and international community, including Hon. Dazon Dixon Diallo, founder of SisterLove, Inc., and global advocate for women's health, as well as Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, founder of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, among other SRHR champions.

Organized by the Amplifying Rights Network (ARN) in collaboration with key partners, the Second National SRHR Conference represents a major milestone in Liberia's national advocacy efforts.

It aims not only to convene policymakers and practitioners but also to ensure that community voices--especially youth, women, and persons with disabilities--actively shape the future of sexual and reproductive health and rights in Liberia.