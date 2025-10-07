Liberia: NEC Chair Highlights Transparency At Boundary Delimitation Workshop

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has taken a major step toward Liberia's long-anticipated electoral district review, successfully concluding a three-day Civil Society Workshop on boundary delimitation held from 1 to 3 October.

The workshop brought together 22 representatives from civil society organizations to explore international principles and best practices in electoral boundary delimitation. Participants also examined Liberia's historical and legal frameworks and discussed potential challenges that could affect the process.

The initiative was supported by the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project, with funding from the European Union, Irish Aid, and Sweden, and implemented in partnership with the NEC and the European Partnership for Democracy (EPD).

In her opening remarks, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah underscored the importance of transparency, inclusiveness, and active civil society engagement in the upcoming boundary delimitation process.

"There remains a widespread lack of understanding about boundary delimitation and the basis for Liberia's House of Representatives constituencies, which continues to generate resistance," she noted.

"From an election management perspective, inclusiveness and transparency are international best practices. The process must be open to the public, and stakeholder views must be seriously considered in any proposed changes."

Chairperson Browne-Lansanah emphasized the critical role of civil society in advocating for transparency, promoting civic education, ensuring independent observation, and fostering inclusive participation.

"This workshop is not only about building capacity in boundary delimitation," she added, "but also about creating space for dialogue and establishing clear pathways for civil society participation."

Roosevelt Zayzay, Programme Officer of the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the essential role of civil society and the media in the process.

"Their involvement spans advocacy, civic education, and public awareness," he said. "CSOs and the media must see themselves as partners in promoting a fair, transparent, and inclusive boundary delimitation process."

The workshop aimed to deepen participants' understanding of international standards, legal frameworks, and data-driven approaches to electoral district reviews. Sessions focused on principles, methodologies, and challenges of boundary delimitation, while encouraging dialogue toward a credible and participatory process.

Discussions addressed key elements, drivers, and potential obstacles to boundary delimitation in Liberia, laying the foundation for a well-informed national conversation. Case studies from Papua New Guinea, Ghana, and Nigeria offered comparative insights into how other countries have navigated similar challenges.

Archie Delaney, UNDP Data and Spatial Management Consultant, presented an overview of Liberia's boundary delimitation background and challenges. He highlighted civil society's role in advocating for transparency, fair representation, and civic engagement.

Participants also engaged in group exercises simulating boundary delimitation, followed by presentations and dynamic exchanges.

This workshop followed a series of technical sessions held from 17 to 24 September, where over 25 NEC leaders--including the Chairperson, Board of Commissioners, senior managers, and technical experts--reviewed Liberia's apportionment history.

Discussions included the allocation of 64 legislative seats in 2005 and subsequent debates around increasing representation in 2011.

Key outcomes from these sessions included consensus on the need for an impartial and transparent process, robust stakeholder engagement, and stronger institutional coordination and advocacy.

A follow-up session on 24 September focused on identifying Liberia-specific challenges and strategies for national stakeholder engagement.

Issues raised included unclear and overlapping administrative boundaries, inconsistencies in census data, and the need for more suitable delimitation methodologies.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project aims to strengthen national institutions and democratic processes to promote inclusive and accountable governance.

It is managed by UNDP and implemented in partnership with UN Women and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, with support from the European Union, Ireland, and Sweden.