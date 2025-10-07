Liberia: Bong County Secures Watanga FC Star Mulbah As Head Coach for National County Sports Meets

7 October 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Peter Bayor Bishop

Bong County is signaling its serious intent for the upcoming National County Sports Meets, on Monday October 6, 2025, confirming the hiring of coaching heavyweight Petannie Mulbah as the new Head Coach for its senior soccer team in Gbarnga City

The Bong County Sports Steering Committee made the announcement, immediately vaulting the team into the conversation for tournament favorites given Mulbah's elite track record in Liberian football.

Mulbah arrives with a proven pedigree for success, most recently serving as the Deputy Coach for LFA First Division League side Watanga FC. His time there solidified his reputation for exceptional leadership and acute tactical insight, working at the highest level of club football.

Crucially for the upcoming tournament, Mulbah is no stranger to the high-stakes atmosphere of the National County Sports Meets. Prior to his tenure with Watanga FC, Mulbah successfully steered the Montserrado County team, demonstrating his deep understanding of the competition's unique demands.

The Sports Steering Committee expressed full confidence in the appointment, stating that Mulbah's experience is precisely what the team needs to achieve its goals this year.

"Mulbah brings a proven track record, having coached top-tier teams and having achieved success right here at the County Meet level," the Committee noted in a statement. "We are confident his appointment will yield positive results for Bong County, and the expectation is clear: success."

Bong County fans can now look forward to seeing Mulbah deploy his tactical acumen as the team prepares to challenge for the prestigious National County Sports Meets title.

