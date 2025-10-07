Africa: Gambia Slip to Guinea Bissau in Wafu a U-17 Cup of Nations Starter

The Gambia on Sunday lost to Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their opening match of the 2025 WAFU A U-17 Cup of Nations played at the Stade Mamadou Konateh.

The Baby Scorpions made an astonishing start to the match and contained Guinea Bissau in the midfield, crafting several goal scoring opportunities.

Bisenty Mendy could have opened the scores for The Gambia twice in the first half but his shots went away.

Alieu Drammeh also came very close to opening the scores for the Baby Scorpions during the first half but his shot went over the cross bar.

Guinea Bissau opened the scores before half time.

The Gambia reacted quickly for an equaliser and created goal scoring opportunities but were wasteful in front of goal thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Guinea Bissau.

Upon resumption of the match, The Gambia injected in several fresh legs to fancy their chances of levelling the scores.

The Baby Scorpions mounted heavy pressure on Guinea Bissau and created many goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Guinea Bissau scored their second goal in the dying minute of the match to dart The Gambia's hopes of coming back to their feet.

The Gambia fought hard for an equaliser and piled heavy pressure on Guinea Bissau, creating goal scoring chances but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of Guinea Bissau.

The win earns Guinea Bissau second-place in Group A of the 2025 WAFU A U-17 Cup of Nations with 3 points in one group match.

The Baby Scorpions occupy third-place in Group A of the sub-regional cadet biggest football fiesta without a point after one group match.

The Gambia need to beat Liberia in their second group match on Wednesday to increase their chances of cruising to the semi-finals of the 2025 WAFU A U-17 Cup of Nations.

