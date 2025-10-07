Gambia: Gunjur Wet Season Biggest Football Fiesta Update

7 October 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Argentina Sanchaba FC and Sporting General Football Academy have both snatched their first victories in the 2025\2026 APS Wallet sponsored Gunjur 'nawettan' league.

The duo defeated Santos FC and Global FC in their opening group matches played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium over the weekend.

Argentina Sanchaba FC beat Santos FC 1-0 to clasp their first win in the coastal town summer biggest football showpiece.

Sporting General Football Academy thumped Global FC 2-0 to secure their madien victory in the Gunjur nawettan.

Argentina Sanchaba FC and Sporting General Football Academy both clasped 3 points each after winning their opening group matches.

Santos FC and Global FC are both without a point after losing their opening group matches.

The duo will contend to win their second group matches to increase their dreams of reaching the round of sixteen (16) of the 2025\2026 APS Wallet sponsored Gunjur nawettan league.

