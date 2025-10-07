West Africa: Gambia Seeks Month Extension for Seasonal Workers in Spain

7 October 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

The government of The Gambia has formally requested a one-month extension from Spanish authorities for 33 Gambian seasonal workers currently in Spain under a three-month agricultural labour scheme.

Babucarr Joof, minister of Defence who is also overseeing the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, confirmed to this medium that he wrote to the Spanish authorities on Friday seeking the extension on behalf of the government.

According to Minister Joof, the original deadline for the workers' return was Monday, October 6, but the request was made to allow the government to dispatch a delegation to Spain for direct discussions with Spanish officials.

"This enables me to send a delegation to Spain to talk to the officials and ask them for the 33 abscondees to return back to The Gambia," Minister Joof explained.

The seasonal work programme, part of broader bilateral labour mobility arrangements between The Gambia and Spain, was designed to provide temporary agricultural labourers to Spanish farms while creating income and skills opportunities for Gambian workers. However, the programme has faced challenges in the past, including cases of workers overstaying or absconding from their contracts--issues that threaten the continuity of the arrangement.

Analysts say the government's intervention aims to protect the credibility of The Gambia in international labour migration partnerships, as Spain has been a key partner in offering legal migration pathways for Gambian youth. By negotiating the orderly return of the 33 workers, authorities hope to safeguard future opportunities for others who may benefit from the scheme.

Minister Joof said the government delegation is expected to engage in discussions not only on the immediate issue of the workers' return but also on strengthening the framework of cooperation to prevent similar incidents in future labor mobility programmes.

