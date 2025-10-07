Gambia: Alieu Colley Appointed Tmt FC Permanent Coach

Alieu Colley has been appointed as permanent head coach of Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT FC) ahead of the 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.

Gaffer Colley's signing ceremony was held at the club House in Lamin.

Colley has risen through the ranks with tolerance, loyalty and hard work.

His journey with TMT FC reflects the club's commitment to nurture talents.

Colley has demonstrated exceptional leadership and tactical understanding.

He guided TMT FC to back-to-back FA Cup finals.

Colley played a crucial role as acting head coach during the club's historic promotion to the First Division League.

His love and devotion to TMT coupled with his knowledge of the game have earned him to lead the team on a permanent basis.

His appointment as head coach of TMT FC marked a significant milestone and reaffirmed the President Omar HB Saidykhan's belief in potential and capability of young people.

TMT FC congratulated Coach Alieu Colley for his appointment as the head coach of the male team.

They are looking forward to a successful season under his command.

