Gambia: Journalist Testifies in Piu Shooting Case As Court Demands Video Interview

Bakary Mankajang, a journalist and resident of Fajikunda, yesterday took the stand as Defence Witness 10 (DW 10) in the ongoing high-profile PIU shooting case involving Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang. His testimony marks a pivotal moment in a trial that has gripped national attention and sparked international interest.

When questioned by Senior Counsel Lamin J. Darboe, representing the first accused, about whether he was aware of the aftermath of the PIU shooting incident at the Sukuta traffic light, Mankajang responded affirmatively. He stated: "Yes, I know a little about the case, particularly concerning a person named Mama Jabbi. On 15 September 2023, when Mama returned to the country with Ousainou, I had on the 14th of September, I intended to interview Mama regarding the matter."

He continued: "On 15th September, I met Mama Jabbi at Yarambamba, at the residence of the President's sister, Korka. We conducted an interview concerning the arrest of the accused, Ousainou. It was an extensive conversation."

Mankajang recounted that Mama Jabbi had informed him that upon Ousainou's arrival in Jurulung, located in the southern part of Cassamance, Senegal, a man named Alfusainey had directed him to her residence. Mama Jabbi reportedly realised immediately that Ousainou had done something wrong.

"Mama told me she asked Ousainou what he had done, and he replied that he had killed two police officers and that one had survived but was wounded."

When asked whether he had pursued further investigation into the matter, Mankajang said: "Shortly after my interview with Mama, I posted it on my platform. From the comments section, I realised this was a significant case worth pursuing. So, on 28th September, I travelled to Jurulung in Cassamance with a fellow journalist."

"Upon arrival in Jurulung, I sought out the village alkalo and was directed to the alkalo's compound. During my earlier interview with Mama, she had mentioned two individuals, Ya Faal and Alfusainey, whom I also sought out."

"I first spoke to Ya Faal, then proceeded to Alfusainey's residence. I introduced myself as a journalist from The Gambia and requested an interview. However, he told me he had already spoken to police officers and had been advised not to speak to anyone."

"Off-camera, Alfusainey reportedly told me that when Ousainou arrived in Jurulung, he had said he was en route to Ziguinchor in Cassamance. Ousainou allegedly wanted to consult a marabout for help, claiming he had an issue involving a white woman. Alfusainey said he then directed Ousainou to Mama Jabbi, a Gambian."

When asked whether he had retained the recording of his interview with Mama Jabbi, Mankajang confirmed: "The interview recording is widely available. I posted it on my platform, and Kerr Fatou also shared it. After the interview, I went home, edited it, and published it."

Following no objections from either the defence or the State Counsel, the court ordered Mankajang to produce both the edited and unedited versions of the interview.

