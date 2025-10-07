Gambia: GNOC to Brief Journalists Prior to King's Baton Relay

7 October 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) will on Friday 10th October 2025 brief journalists ahead of the King's Baton Relay at the Olympic House along Bartil Harding Highway at 11am onwards.

As part of the press briefing, GNOC will update journalists about the preparations ahead of the King's Baton Relay activities in The Gambia.

Meanwhile, the 23rd edition of Commonwealth Games will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.

The games are set to begin on 23rd July 2026 and finish on 2nd August 2026.

The games will return to Glasgow 12 years after it successfully hosted the 2014 Games.

