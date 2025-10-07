Gambian Youth Capitalize On Apt Training for Job Creation

Gambian youth are increasingly involved in job creation in the country. Programmes such as Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) and initiatives supported by International Trade Centre (ITC) and the European Union focus on vocational training, entrepreneurship and value chain development in sectors such as tourism, agriculture and creative industries.

These efforts, along with the Tekki Fii Project, are aimed at reducing unemployment by equipping youth with market-relevant skills and foster the creation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Despite challenges such as high youth unemployment rates and skill gaps, Government National Employment Policy and Action Plan targets the creation of 150,000 jobs by 2028, with a strong emphasis on youth participation in economic growth.

A joint initiative between the government and the ITC, funded by the EU, provides vocational training and support for MSMEs in key sectors to enhance youth skills, employability and entrepreneurship.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tekki Fii Project: The Tekki Fii Project is an initiative that has successfully boosted youth employment and entrepreneurial skills, leading to the creation of many job opportunities and serving as a foundation for subsequent employment policies.

International Labour Organization (ILO) Projects: The ILO has supported projects focused on creating employment opportunities in sectors such as road infrastructure, agriculture, and fishing, which directly involve young people and contribute to economic activity.

Youth Action Network The Gambia (YANG): This network focuses on leadership development and advocacy, empowering youth to drive social and economic changes beneficial to their communities.

Skills Development: Programs like YEP and Tekki Fii provide training in high-growth areas like IT, electrical engineering, and plumbing to address skill deficits and align youth capabilities with market demands.

Entrepreneurship Support: Support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through access to finance and market linkages helps to foster a culture of self-employment among young people.

Value Chain Development: This involves projects that focus on strengthening value chains in key economic sectors, creating new and diversified employment opportunities.

Employment-Intensive Works: These are projects supported by ILO. They focus on labour-intensive infrastructure and agricultural development to directly employ young people and stimulate local economic activity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Children Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

High Unemployment: Despite initiatives, youth unemployment remains a significant concern, with the latest labour force survey showing a youth unemployment rate of 11.5%.

Skills Gap: A major hurdle is the existing skills gap, where many young people lack the necessary qualifications for available jobs, particularly in technical and high-demand fields.

Government Commitment: The government has set an ambitious target of creating 150,000 jobs by 2028, signaling a strong commitment to youth employment and economic growth, with plans to focus on sectors like tourism and the creative industries.

International Partnerships: International partners, including the EU and the ITC, play a crucial role in funding and implementing these empowerment programmes.

Gambia: Youth central to economic development