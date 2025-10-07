Gambia: '28 Jammeh Companies Still Alive After Recommendations of Liquidation'

Appearing before the Special Select Committee on the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Janneh Commission, the Registrar of Companies, Mrs. Marie Therese Gomez, admitted that not a single one of the 28 companies ordered for liquidation by the Janneh Commission linked to former President Yahya Jammeh and his close associates has actually been dissolved. Instead, some of these companies continue to exist on paper, while others are still operating, hidden under layers of bureaucratic neglect and missing records.

"They are not liquidated," Mrs. Gomez confessed, "because they still exist in our records. And they are still operating."

Hon. Suwaibou Touray, member of the Committee asked how could companies that were supposed to be shut down continue to operate openly? Gomez's answer "because no step has been taken."

When asked how many of the 28 companies she had managed to liquidate since assuming office, her response was "none".

Gomez explained that her office's records were in disarray not because of deliberate concealment, but because of a leaking roof.

"Our archive, at one time, was leaking, some of the documents are spoiled the place was in disarray."

Hon. Omar Jammeh also a member of the committee described the situation as a "national disaster."

"How can the country's corporate history; the records of companies tied to millions in assets be left to rot under a leaking roof?" He asked. "This is the key to the economy, and we just leave it to ruin?"

The Registrar admitted that many records remain manual, despite the introduction of the Single Window Business Register in 2014 meant to digitalize company records. Some companies migrated; others were not, creating a system where one business could have two separate certificates - one from the old manual era and one digital.

"If any company is not registered on the single window," she explained, "you lose touch with them. We can't even ascertain if they still exist unless they come to us for a document."

To make matters worse, the Registrar's Department has been operating without records officer for two years. "We have requested for one," Gomez said, "but we don't even have a records officer."

Hon. Jammeh put to her that companies linked to former President Yahya Jammeh's close associates, Ansumana and Ibrahima, were still active under their names.

"From the records," Gomez confirmed, "about eight of these companies are still legally owned by Ibrahim and Ansumana."

When asked whether such negligence could expose the state to lawsuits, Gomez admitted that the failure to act on the Commission's recommendations could have consequences, though she insisted efforts were being made.

"Efforts are not being made," Hon Jammeh declared. "You just intend to make efforts henceforth."

The witness is given a month to submit files relating to the 28 companies that are still in existence and what specific business they are into.

