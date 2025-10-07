Gambia Experience Maiden Flight Lands With 189 Tourists

The maiden flight of the 2025/26 tourism season on Saturday landed at the Banjul International Airport with 189 passengers on board.

The inaugural flight, operated by Gambia Experience, arrived at the Banjul International Airport around 1;30 pm, amid a befitting, vibrant cultural display, showcasing the country's warmth and rich cultural heritage at welcoming ceremony held at the airport terminal.

The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Abdou Jobe and senior members of the Governing Board of the Gambia Tourism Authority and staff were at hand to receive the visiting tourists, marking the official start of the 2025/26 Tourist Season.

However, this move yet again signals the start of another vibrant season, as Destination Gambia prides itself as a leader in showcasing not only the country's rich culture, heritage, but also its pristine beach and abundant sun, it continues to offer to visitors.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the usual airport welcoming ceremony, Minister Jobe expressed delight in receiving the maiden flight for the 2025-2026 tourist season by Gambia Experience.

"This is a tradition that we do with the presence of the British High Commissioner to The Gambia, the members of the Governing Board of the Gambia Tourism Authority. So, as you can see, we are all set for the season and the GT Board has done everything with all relevant stakeholders to prepare for the season and we are hoping that this year it will be better than last year."

However, Minister Jobe revealed that it's a work in progress and further urged all stakeholders to do everything within their limits to make the destination attractive for visitors.

"The destination and tourism is not peculiar to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture or GT Board. It's everyone's business as far as we are Gambians are concern because this is a destination. We are selling the country. So, each one of us has a role to play for us to be able to increase our numbers just like our neighbors are doing. We have everything that it takes in terms of the climate, security and safety in this country and our impeccable smile."

The Tourism Minister alluded to the fact that the country is widely known as the Smiling Coast of Africa Gambia and that they can use that to sell this destination.

"So, let us all work collectively, collaboratively to make it better every year. I thank each and every one of you for coming and we welcome our guests and hope that they have a wonderful stay in the Gambia."

Batch Fye, chair of the GTBoard of Directors, spoke of the country's level of preparedness to ensure that those visiting the Smiling Coast of Africa enjoy the warmth hospitality of the people of the country.

"It's been said that go to East Africa for the animals, come to West Africa for the people. We are a friendly people with cultural and historical background, heritage, so we welcome you to enjoy our facilities and our nature."

For Harriet King, British High Commissioner to The Gambia, the country has a lot to offer more than just its charming people in terms of a holiday experience.

She disclosed that during her two-stint in The Gambia as the British High Commissioner, she felt in love with the country's warm hospitality, which is so dear to her heart.

"It's got the most welcoming, delightful, charming people and I think it has so much to offer in terms of a holiday experience, a destination experience for British nationals and I'm really delighted that the maiden voyage coming in at the start of this tourist season is from the UK. It's increasingly popular with British travelers and we're trying to do everything that we can to promote the country to families, to individuals, to a whole range of the UK society to come here." she stated.

The British diplomat acknowledged that there's so much to do and see, making reference to the country's incredible wildlife, amazing food, wonderful beaches and great weather.

Oumie Sise, General Manager of Discovery Tours, reminded that in addition to those coming for the Sun, the Gambia has a lot more to offer.

"So we hope we can get visitors who are willing to explore the destination."

For Tony from Manchester in United Kingdom and being his first time in the Smiling Coast of Africa, it's really amazing.

He acknowledged that he heard so much about this beautiful country, its amazing people, pristine beach, nature and even food and that's what he has come to explore.

