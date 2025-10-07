Gambia: Ex-Soldier to Enter Plea Today On Arson, Judicial Interference Charges

Abdoulie Sanyang, a former soldier of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), who was recently arrested at Banjul International Airport while attempting to return to Europe, is expected to enter his plea today before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh at the High Court in Banjul. He faces charges of arson and interference with judicial proceedings.

The Statement of Offence on Count One indicated Arson Contrary to Section 305 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 10:01, Vol. 111, Laws of The Gambia.

The Particulars of Offence stated that Abdoulie Sanyang in the year 2016 at the Kanifing Municipality in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, unlawfully and willfully set fire to a building know as the APRC Bureau, and thereby committed an offence.

The Statement of Offence on Count Two is Interference with Judicial Proceedings contrary to Section 99 (d) and (I) of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Particulars of Offence on this Count stated that Abdoulie Sanyang, on the 14th day of August 2025 at Kotu in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, during a live radio interview on West Coast Radio, while judicial proceedings are pending in the case of the State V. Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang Crim Case No. HC/744/23/CR/148/A0, made use of a speech describing the Courts of The Gambia as 'clandestine and controlled, thereby misrepresenting the said proceedings in a manner capable of prejudicing the parties thereto and showing intentional disrespect toward the Court, and thereby committed an offence.

Background

Sanyang arrest and his subsequent court appearance stems from a controversial interview with veteran journalist Peter Gomez of West Coast Radio, during which Sanyang allegedly admitted to participating in the burning of the then APRC Bureau in Kanifing, among other serious allegations.

He was initially arraigned before the Magistrates' Court, which referred the case to the High Court due to a lack of jurisdiction to hear some of the charges brought against him. He is now expected to appear before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh at the High Court.

UDP's Latrikunda Sabiji lawmaker quits party

Calls grow for national monument to honour Halifa Sallah's legacy