Gambia: UDP's Latrikunda Sabiji Lawmaker Quits Party

Hon. Yahya Sanyang, National Assembly Member for Latrikunda Sabiji, has resigned from the United Democratic Party (UDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the party's choice of flagbearer for the upcoming elections.

In a letter dated October 5, 2025, and addressed to UDP's Senior Administrative Secretary, Hon. Alagie S. Darboe, Sanyang described his decision as the most painful and agonizing choice of his political career. He said leaving the UDP as a party he considers his "political home and family legacy" was like "walking away from a part of himself."

Sanyang explained that his decision was not made hastily but followed "extensive and painful consultations" with his family, elders, and trusted advisers.

"The difference I have with the party is singular but irreconcilable," he wrote. "It lies solely in the choice of flagbearer. My analysis of the political landscape, reinforced by feedback from the ground, convinces me that the current choice does not offer the most viable path to victory or national unity."

Despite stepping down from the party structure, the Latrikunda Sabiji lawmaker pledged to remain loyal to the UDP caucus in the National Assembly on issues of national development. He said he would continue to support legislation and motions that serve the interests of the Gambian people.

"This is not a rejection of the UDP's philosophy, manifesto, or historic struggle," Sanyang clarified. "The UDP will always remain dear to my heart, and I hold no animosity toward the National Executive, the Regional Committee, or any individual member."

He expressed deep gratitude to the party leadership and members, thanking them for years of "mentorship and camaraderie."

The resignation is expected to send shockwaves through the party, given Sanyang's strong roots in the UDP and his constituency influence. His departure underscores growing divisions within the party over its leadership direction ahead of the next electoral cycle.

