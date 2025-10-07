Gambia: Salam Financial Service Staff Participate in 'Walk for Health'

The Salam Financial Service last Sunday conducted a "Walk for Health"- an initiative aimed at promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle among its staff.

The exercise, which attracted both junior and senior staff of the company, started at Sukuta Traffic Lights all the way to Lemon Creek in Bijilo.

In an exclusive interview with The Point, Fatou C. Sanyang, media officer of Salam Financial Service, explained that sometimes it is good to undertake health exercises, adding that health wise, it not good for one to only sit at the office enjoy the air condition, something that is not good for one's health.

Moreover, she added, this is "promoting health, wellness, and team spirit within our organisation" which is crucial in yielding positive results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The initiative, she added, is part of their ongoing efforts to create a healthier, more active workplace and to foster a culture of wellness among employees.

Another speaker, Momodou Secka, head of Finance Salam Service, lauded the initiative as it is something that would augment their teamwork and support staff in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

He reminded that health is key and number one in any endeavour, saying embracing a lifestyle without regular exercise is not good for one's health.

He thus encouraged all especially those who want to join them during training to always join them in regular exercise.

Alasana B. Conteh, fitness officer, Salam Financial Service, said the main reason they organised the initiative is to encourage regular body exercise among staff to stay healthy.

He thus acknowledged the support of their management and senior staff, who, he said, always encourage staff to undertake regular exercise.

Mr Conteh further advised colleagues to always venture into regular exercise to promote their health.

Seedy Camara HR, Management of Salam Financial, underscored the importance of the exercise and their resolve to make it a regular initiative, saying for more than 10 years, the company for some reason couldn't organise such exercise for the staff.

CS Painting gives major facelift to Mile 2 Central Prison

Istanbul to host 5th Turkish-Africa Economic Forum