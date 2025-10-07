Gambia: CS Painting Gives Major Facelift to Mile 2 Central Prison

7 October 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Saidou Baldeh

The Jollof Care Center, in partnership with CS Painting, recently gave a facelift to the country's main prison, Mile 2 Central Prison, with colourful painting of the female cell and the infirmary ward.

The whole initiative came about after the prison officials approached CS Painting's CEO and Proprietor, Ousman Sinera, to solicit support in painting of the female cells and the infirmary ward.

Responding to the request, CS Painting decided to paint not only those units for which requests were made, but also the whole facility. The exercise is being carried out in 2 phases: the first phase has been completed and the second will soon commence.

Speaking to the press at Mile 2, Jainaba Jallow, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Jollof Care Center, underscored the importance of the initiative.

The Gambia philanthropist, who, on numerous occasions, has extended support to the prisons, said: "The whole idea is to give back to the country."

She said further: "This collaborative initiative not only enhances the environment of Mile 2 Central Prison, but also reflects a shared commitment to dignity, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners."

Any form of support is highly welcomed for a successful rehabilitation and reintegration of the prisoners, she appealed, as she thanked the management of the Gambia Prison Services for a job well done.

CS Painting's CEO Ousman Sinera explained how the whole initiative started, pointing out that he spent almost half a million dalasis to buy paint and the materials needed to refresh the whole look of the Mile 2 Central Prison.

Lamin Sowe, Commissioner of Prison Services, expressed similar sentiments.

