Ghana: Wafa SC Shock True Democracy, Olympics Draw Again

7 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Okwawu United maintained their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over newly promoted Great Ambition at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman. Isaka Abdul netted the decisive goal in the 22nd minute for the hosts, giving them their second win on the spin after the 1-0 win against WAFA on the opening day of the season. The former Premier League side lead the table with six points.

Former Premier League campaigners WAFA recorded their first win of the season with an impressive 2-0 away triumph over True Democracy at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday, ending the home side's nine-game unbeaten run. Evans Adeti and Seyram Sappor struck in the second half to seal the points, with Adeti earning the Player of the Match award.

At the McDan Sports Complex, Great Olympics' winless run stretched to 10 matches after a 1-1 draw against Hakla SC. Agyekum Yaw opened the scoring for Hakla in the 8th minute with a fine finish, before Samuel Boakye equalised for Olympics in the 32nd minute, pouncing on a rebound.

