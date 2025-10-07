Ghana, Car Clash - Thomas-Asante Replaces Williams

Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has replaced Inaki Williams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros.

The 26-year-old, who scored a brace for Coventry City on Saturday, has netted five times and made three assists in nine League games in the English Championship, coming in to replace Inaki Williams, who picked up an injury during Athletic Bilbao's La Liga game against Mallorca on Saturday, ruling him out of this week's qualifiers.

The 31-year-old Williams was named on Otto Addo's 24-man squad for the qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The Black Stars opened camp yesterday in Casablanca, Morocco, in readiness for tomorrow's game against the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes. Ghana defeated Madagascar 4-3 in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana will round up the qualifiers against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025. The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance as they currently sit at the top of Group I with 19 points with two matches to go in the qualifiers.