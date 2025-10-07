Ghana: No Unqualified Athletes, Officials At Int'l Events - Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, has revealed that the state is putting in place measures to prevent unqualified athletes and officials from representing Ghana at upcoming international sporting events. Ghana is set to begin preparations for the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games to be hosted in the city of Glasgow in Scotland next year, and the Chief of Staff believes Ghana will need to present its best athletes in order to make a strong showing at the Games.

Speaking after receiving the King's Baton, a baton accompanied by a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III, promoting unity and clean oceans, Mr Debrah said government recognises that modern sports have become increasingly scientific, requiring comprehensive support systems for athletes. "To this end, government is investing in the training of professional athletes, coaches, sports scientists, dietitians, and physiotherapists with the aim of ensuring that Ghanaian athletes are well-prepared to compete and succeed on the international stage," he stated.

According to him, while the government will not interfere in the technical selection of athletes or coaches, it has a responsibility to ensure that public funds are used efficiently and transparently. "Only those who are qualified and deserving will represent the nation at the Commonwealth Games and similar global events. The era of unqualified athletes and officials representing Ghana at international events is over," Mr Debrah stated. "The national anti-corruption team will institute robust measures, aligned with our broader anti-corruption agenda, to verify and validate every name submitted for international competition," he added.

Mr Debrah tasked the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, to collaborate closely with the Ghana Olympic Committee to prepare diligently for the 2026 Games in Glasgow, adding that the aim is not only to participate, but to excel and bring home even more laurels for our beloved country.

The Chief of Staff officially started Ghana's leg of the King's Baton Relay, and after leaving the Jubilee House, the King's Baton was relayed around some principal streets of Accra and the Eastern Region, carried by high-profile personalities, government functionaries, and chiefs. The King's Baton also visited the Independence Square Beach, where members of Commonwealth Sports Ghana collected plastic waste as part of the clean ocean campaign instituted by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The King's Baton Relay activities will end today with visits to the Osu Manhean Basic School and Accra High School before moving through some routes in the capital and ending at the Airforce Officers Mess, where there will be a squash tournament.