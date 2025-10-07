Ghana: Minister of Foreign Affairs Presents Diplomatic Passports to 5 Ghanaians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has officially presented diplomatic passports to five distinguished Ghanaians in recognition of their contributions to promoting the country's image abroad.

The gesture, a fulfilment of an announcement made by Mr. Ablakwa on September 17 during the launch of the 2025 Diaspora Summit, forms part of broader efforts to support citizens whose work has attracted international attention through cultural diplomacy.

The recipients of the diplomatic passport include Rocky Dawuni, Grammy-nominated Reggae Star; Broadcaster Anita Erskine; Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, a travel vlogger; Visual Artist Ibrahim Mahama; and Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of GUBA Enterprise.

Presenting the passports to the five, Mr. Ablakwa emphasised that the decision to issue diplomatic passports to the creatives was made in consultation with the President and was not based on partisan considerations.

He said the passport would facilitate their movement, making their work less challenging in their pursuit to promote Ghana in the diaspora.

Mr. Ablakwa also announced plans to establish passport application centres in all regions by December this year. He revealed that the first of the new centres will be commissioned this month in Bolgatanga, as part of efforts to decentralise passport services and improve accessibility across the country.

Mr. Ablakwa noted that ongoing reforms within the Foreign Affairs Ministry have already transformed the passport acquisition process, with applicants now receiving their passports in record time through courier services.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry has become very efficient, and Ghanaians are already confirming that now it is a smooth process. They are receiving their passports in record time and do not have to stress to pick them up at passport offices, because they are being delivered via courier services.

"But we still have seven regions without passport application centres. I am delighted to announce that by December, we will make sure every region without a passport application centre has one, starting with Bolgatanga this month," he assured.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Ms. Abla Dzifa Gomashi, commended the creatives for their outstanding work and encouraged them to continue promoting Ghana's culture and interests abroad.

"I want to urge my compatriots, the five of you who are have been honoured, we recognised that you are doing something amazing, this gesture is to tell you that you can even do more. I urge you to continue serving the red, gold, green with the Black Star without looking back," she advised.

She also urged them to partner with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to change the narratives about Ghana.

Ms. Anita Erskine, a broadcaster who spoke on behalf of the recipients upon receiving their passports, commended the government for the honour, noting that the passports were "not individual passports, they belong to the nation and it behoves on us to work harder."

She highlighted the unique contributions of each of the honourees, emphasising that the diplomatic passports would not only benefit the individuals but also serve as a symbol of Ghana's commitment to promoting its culture and creative industry globally.