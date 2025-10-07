Ghana: Lead Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence - Universities Urged

Universities in Ghana have been urged to take a leading role in addressing gender-based violence (GBV), described by experts as a growing threat to access, participation, and completion in higher education.

The call was made at a three-day Gender Justice Hub programme in Accra, which sought to build capacity, knowledge, and strategies to advance gender justice and end GBV through collaborative leadership.

The Hub, comprising about 15 accomplished women from academia, law, media, and other sectors, aims to promote research, advocacy, and policy engagement on gender justice issues. The initiative forms part of a broader project under the UNESCO Chair in Equity, Social Justice and Higher Education at the University of Newcastle, Australia, led by Professor Penny Jane Burke.

It was held under the theme: "Towards Transformative Research for Gender Justice and Challenging Gender-Based Violence: The Gender Justice Hub."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times during the event, co-partner of the UNESCO Chair, Professor Gifty Oforiwaa Gyamera, said GBV had become a global pandemic, and education systems--particularly universities--must be at the forefront of finding lasting solutions.

She said the prevalence of sexual harassment, exploitation, and intimidation within academic environments undermines equality, discourages victims from reporting, and, in some cases, forces students to abandon their studies.

"In Australia, government policy mandates universities to recognise and respond to GBV through clear reporting procedures and survivor support systems," she stressed, calling for similar institutional frameworks in Ghana to ensure safe and inclusive campuses.

According to Prof. Gyamera, higher education institutions have both the expertise and moral responsibility to lead national conversations on GBV and ensure accountability within their structures.

"Universities are centres of knowledge and social transformation. They must set the standard for ethical conduct and the protection of all members of the academic community," she stated.

She further expressed concern about unethical lecturer-student relationships, noting that power imbalances often expose students to exploitation. She urged universities to develop explicit ethical policies and disciplinary measures to prevent abuse and protect victims.

Prof. Gyamera also recommended that universities conduct regular surveys to determine the prevalence of GBV, establish confidential reporting mechanisms, provide psychosocial support for survivors, and intensify awareness creation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Human Rights Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Victims need assurance that when they come forward, they will not be shamed or silenced," she indicated, adding that tackling GBV requires a collective effort from government, educational institutions, and civil society to build a culture of accountability, justice, and safety in Ghana's higher education system.