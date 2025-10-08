South Africa: Activists Freed, Heading Home, as Calls Renewed for Peace in Gaza

The South Africans who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla - the largest civilian maritime effort to confront Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and to open a humanitarian sea corridor - are on their way home after being detained in international waters by Israeli forces.

Cape Town — Six South African activists detained by Israeli authorities during the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla have been released and safely arrived in Jordan. Following their arrival, they are scheduled to return to South Africa tomorrow morning via O.R. Tambo International Airport.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed the activists' safe arrival in Jordan, with South Africa’s Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, receiving the activists.

Dr. Fatima Hendricks, Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, Reaaz Moola, Carrie Shelver, Dr. Zaheera Soomar, and award-winning novelist Zukiswa Wanner were part of a flotilla that sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Their vessels were intercepted in international waters by Israeli forces, leading to their detention for several days.

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation welcomed their release, with Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mahumapelo called for the support of the two-state solution approach and said an immediate ceasefire is needed to end the loss of life.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was a humanitarian initiative aimed at breaking the blockade to deliver essential food and medical supplies to Palestinians in Gaza, where the population faces severe hardships due to the prolonged conflict and blockade.

The South African government said the activists' families and solidarity groups were financially responsible for their return; however, it reinforced its position against the interception of humanitarian aid in international waters, calling the situation a violation of international law.