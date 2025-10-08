South Africa: Activists Detained by Israeli Forces Return Home to Cheers

The South Africans who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla - the largest civilian maritime effort to confront Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and to open a humanitarian sea corridor - are on their way home after being detained in international waters by Israeli forces.
8 October 2025
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The South African activists from the Gaza Flotilla have returned home to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

EWN reports that Dr. Fatima Hendricks, Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, Reaaz Moola, Carrie Shelver, Dr. Zaheera Soomar, and award-winning novelist Zukiswa Wanner arrived to an emotional welcome with supporters and family cheering their return.

The six activists were part of a flotilla that sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza before their vessels were intercepted in international waters by Israeli forces, leading to their detention for several days.

