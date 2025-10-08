Nigeria: House of Reps Set to Debate Nnamdi Kanu's Medical Condition

The House of Representatives has resolved to debate a motion seeking urgent medical intervention for the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The decision followed an intervention during Tuesday's plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on a point of order raised on the subject matter by the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha.

Aguocha had raised a point of order (order 6 rule 2 on matters of privilege), stating that he's yet to get a response to the letter he wrote to the House Leadership and the Federal Government, asking for urgent medical intervention for Kanu whose health condition was reportedly deteriorating.

"I wish to draw the attention of Mr. Speaker and the House that on the 26th of August 2025, I wrote a letter to Mr. Speaker, the House of Representatives, as well as a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation and a letter to Mr. President urging for the urgent intervention requesting the deteriorating health conditions of my constituent, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"Up until today, Mr. Speaker, I have yet to receive any response from Mr. Speaker, from Mr. President, and from the Attorney-General. Despite deteriorating health of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been evaluated by his own team of doctors and came up with a report which was attached to the letter that was submitted to Mr. Speaker, to the President, and as well to the Attorney-General.

"Second evaluation has been conducted by the Nigerian Medical Association and the results even further confirmed the deteriorating health of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that he has organ deficiencies, low potassium, and that he is, as we speak, on the verge of death.

"Mr. Speaker, at the instruction of the court, the court instructed in eight days for the Nigerian Medical Association to also do their own assessment. So there are three reports now, Mr. Speaker, all leading to the same direction.

"I quote the judge. The judge says only a man who is alive and living can stand trial. Mr. Speaker, this is not politics or any other thing, but it is a fundamental human right that should be ascribed to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Most other people in that gap have been given opportunities to even travel overseas to seek medical attention.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is neither convicted of any crimes in Nigeria and must be protected under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, Mr. Speaker, a lot of progress has been made in order to see that the government does the right thing, to be able to afford Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the urgent treatment that he needs," he stated.

However, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who presided over the sitting, asked Aguocha to step it down and present the matter properly another legislative day, as he came under the wrong House rules.

"I do not see where your privilege is conflicted here...If it is something specific to the office of the Speaker, I find it a little bit intriguing that you would come by way of a privilege to demand action to be taken," Abbas said.

Corroborating, the Deputy Speaker, while noting that the subject matter presented was important, assured the Speaker that the motion will be presented properly before the House in the course of the week.

Kalu said, "Mr Speaker, I'm also from Abia State. On the issue that is being raised by my colleague, we will present it before the House properly in the course of the week.

"We will come properly before the House so that proper hearing will be given to it. I beg that you will give us the audience maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow."

Responding, Speaker Abbas said, "No problem, it's just the procedure that I was challenging not the substance of the issue. We will be willing and ready to give you all the time to present."