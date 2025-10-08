Nigeria: Senate Approves 10-Yr Passport Ban for Nigerians Convicted Abroad

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill proposing a 10-year international passport ban for Nigerians convicted of crimes abroad.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Abubakar Bello (Niger North), seeks to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, introducing strict penalties to deter criminal activities by Nigerians overseas and to redeem the integrity of the Nigerian passport.

Leading the debate on behalf of the sponsor, Senator Onawo Ogwoshi described the legislation as both "imperative and compelling," stressing that it was time to address the damage done to Nigeria's reputation by the misconduct of a few citizens.

"Innocent and patriotic Nigerians suffer harassment in airports, visa denials and constant suspicion simply because of the actions of a few," Ogwoshi lamented. "The green passport, once a symbol of pride, is now widely disrespected. That is nothing less than a state of emergency."

Under the proposed amendment, any Nigerian convicted in a foreign country will have their international passport withdrawn for a minimum of 10 years after completing their sentence.

Lawmakers supporting the bill argued that the measure would not only punish offenders but also send a strong message to the global community that Nigeria is committed to accountability and responsible citizenship.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Interior for further legislative input and is expected to return for final passage after the committee's assignment.