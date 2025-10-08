Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Calls for Cooperation On Flood-Resilient Measures As Lagos Marks World Habitat Day 2025

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has called for greater collaboration on flood-resilient measures to protect lives and livelihoods and strengthen Lagos' capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made the call at the World Habitat Day 2025 celebration, held on Monday, October 6, at The Blue Roof, Lagos Television (LTV), Agidingbi, Ikeja.

He said that this year's theme, "Urban Crisis Response: Flooding in Focus," reflected the realities of Lagos as a coastal megacity and underscored the need for decisive and sustained action.

According to him, flooding had become a persistent urban challenge that demanded proactive long-term planning, sustainable investment, and active community engagement.

Sanwo-Olu explained that urban resilience had been a core component of the State's development framework, the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Agenda, with the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) coordinating policies and projects that mitigate flood risks.

He urged private investors, development partners, and innovators to cooperate for sustainable and resilient Lagos, especially in the areas of climate adaptation and mangrove restoration in coastal areas as exemplified by the worthy partnership of the Dangote Group.

"Investing in flood-resilient housing, smart drainage systems, renewable energy, and urban-risk insurance will safeguard communities while creating new avenues for growth," he said.

He added that his administration's goal was to make Lagos not only livable but also sustainable for future generations.

In his welcome remarks, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, described World Habitat Day as an opportunity for governments and citizens to reflect on the state of human settlements and reaffirm commitment to sustainable urban planning.

He said that flooding in Lagos was not theoretical but a lived experience that demands proactive governance, stronger enforcement of development regulations, and the integration of climate adaptation principles into urban design.

Dr. Olumide emphasised that physical planning in the was beyond permits and building approvals as it embraced community resilience, sustainable construction practices, and inclusive development.

He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu's leadership for prioritising infrastructure renewal, flood control, and dignified housing delivery across the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, appreciated all partners, youth participants, and stakeholders for contributing to the success of the event while reaffirming the State Government's resolve to deepen collaboration with all sectors to build a more sustainable and flood-resilient Lagos.

Good will messages were given by the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Chairman, Association of Town Planning Consultants ( ATOPCON), Tpl. Hakeem Badejo and the Chaiman, Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Lagos State, Tpl. Dele Akindele while the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite.

The 2025 World Habitat Day celebration featured expert lectures, exhibitions, and youth debates showcasing innovative solutions in housing, flood management, and environmental sustainability.