Liberia: Boakai Names Leadership Team to Spearhead Liberia's Tourism Revival

Published: October 8, 2025

MONROVIA -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has appointed Ms. Princess Eva Cooper as Director General and Mr. Dogba K. Norris Jr. as Deputy Director General for Planning, Research, and Development of the newly established Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), a move officials say marks a major milestone in the country's efforts to revive its tourism industry.

The appointments, effective immediately, follow the passage of the 2025 Liberia National Tourism Act, landmark legislation under Title 30 of the Public Authorities Law that formally created the LNTA as Liberia's central agency for tourism promotion, regulation, and development. During the appointment ceremony at the Executive Mansion, President Boakai said the creation of the LNTA demonstrates his administration's "unwavering commitment to economic diversification and sustainable national development."

"The Liberia National Tourism Authority represents more than just an institutional milestone," Boakai said. "It is a commitment to diversify our economy and harness our country's natural and cultural wealth for sustainable growth."

The president praised the new leadership team as "a critical force in advancing Liberia's tourism agenda, attracting both domestic and international investment, and promoting our national heritage." He emphasized that the Authority's work would align with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism. --

From Bill to Law

The Road to the LNTA The effort to establish an autonomous tourism authority began in 2024 after lawmakers recognized that Liberia's tourism potential remained largely untapped under the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT).

On September 3, 2024, the House of Representatives passed the bill titled "An Act to Amend Title 30, Public Authorities Laws ... to Establish the Liberia National Tourism Authority." The Senate concurred in early 2025, and President Boakai signed it into law on August 15, 2025, officially creating the LNTA. For years, stakeholders in the tourism sector had complained that MICAT's broad mandate left tourism underfunded and poorly managed.

The establishment of the LNTA is therefore seen as a corrective step -- granting the sector the autonomy, budget, and strategic focus needed to thrive.

A Fresh Start for Liberia's Tourism Sector

Under the leadership of Ms. Cooper and Mr. Norris, the LNTA is expected to drive policy reform, promote Liberia's cultural and natural assets, and attract both local and foreign investment. The Authority's immediate priorities include tourism planning, research, destination branding, and the development of heritage and eco-tourism programs. Analysts say the timing is critical.

Liberia, blessed with pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and historical landmarks, is seeking to reposition itself as a competitive destination in the West African tourism market. A presidential decree signed by Press Secretary Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana formalized the appointments, signaling the administration's readiness to fast-track long-delayed tourism initiatives.

A new hope for Liberia

Liberia now joins a growing list of African nations positioning tourism as a key driver of economic growth, cultural preservation, and job creation. Stakeholders have expressed optimism that the new Authority will not only elevate Liberia's global tourism profile but also empower communities, create employment opportunities, and generate new revenue streams for the national economy.