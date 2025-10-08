Nigeria: Sightsavers Lead Kaduna to Eliminate Trachoma, a Major Cause of Blindness

Kaduna State has officially eliminated trachoma, a leading infectious cause of blindness, marking a major public health milestone achieved through the partnership between the Kaduna State Government, the Federal Ministry of Health, and Sightsavers.

The announcement was made during the close-out ceremony of the Trachoma Trichiasis Intervention in Kaduna, where stakeholders celebrated the successful elimination of the disease after more than a decade of concerted efforts.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Teyil Wamyil- Mshelia, Country Coordinator for Trachoma at Sightsavers, described the achievement as "a day of celebration and a testament to years of commitment and collaboration."

"Today, we are marking the close-out ceremony for trachoma elimination in Kaduna State," she said.

"Kaduna is one of the first states where Sightsavers began its work not only in Nigeria but globally. It's been 73 years of partnership, and we are proud to see the progress that has been made."

According to her, Sightsavers has worked closely with the state and local communities to ensure that trachoma is no longer a public health problem. "With the elimination of trachoma in Kaduna State, we have successfully removed one of the major public health challenges in the state," she said. "We have met all the World Health Organization (WHO) requirements to ensure that trachoma is no longer a threat here."

Dr. Wamyil-Mshelia noted that Kaduna's success was achieved through intensive awareness campaigns, local capacity building, and community ownership. "We began by raising awareness because if people don't know, they won't participate," she explained. "Community leaders, district heads, and traditional institutions played a crucial role. They took ownership and ensured that community members understood that services were available and beneficial."

She added that the intervention also focused on sustainability. "The Kaduna State Government provided strong support to ensure that these systems continue to function effectively beyond the project," she said. "We trained ophthalmic nurses, surgeons, and community volunteers to identify and manage trachoma cases, ensuring that future outbreaks can be handled immediately."

Earlier in her remarks, Dr. Aisha Abubakar Sadiq, Permanent Secretary of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, described the achievement as a "significant public health milestone" for Kaduna and Nigeria.

"Trachoma, a preventable bacterial infection and one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, has long been a burden in areas with poor access to clean water and sanitation," Dr. Sadiq said. "Through the SAFE strategy Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, and Environmental improvement we have made trachoma ancient history in Kaduna State."

She disclosed that over 558,000 residents benefited from mass drug administration, while 683 individuals across 11 endemic local government areas received sight-saving surgeries. "Ten ophthalmic nurses were trained as trichiasis surgeons, 122 boreholes were constructed, and more than 10,000 community case finders were deployed," she added.

Dr. Sadiq commended Governor Uba Sani, the Federal Ministry of Health, Sightsavers, and community volunteers for their commitment to eliminating trachoma. "Your constant dedication has brought hope to hundreds of families and moved Kaduna State closer to the goal of eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases," she said.