Nigeria/Rwanda: Four Benin Players Ruled Out of Rwanda, Nigeria Clashes

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr is sweating over the fitness of his four players who could miss their Match Day 9 and 10 World Cup qualifying matches against Group C rivals Rwanda and Nigeria.

Rohr and part of the Cheetahs squad arrived in Kigali on Monday, October 6, and are currently training daily at Amahoro Stadium which will host the match day 9 clash against Rwanda on Friday, October 10, before travelling to Uyo State, Nigeria, for their qualifying decider against the Super Eagles on October 14.

Players doubtful to play the upcoming matches include striker Olaitan Junior who was prevented by his Turkish club Göztepe from taking a flight from Istanbul to Kigali, after doctors said that his medical condition does not allow him to travel for international duty.

It's a decision that was not welcomed by Rohr and Benin FA who reportedly insisted that recent medical tests by their doctors indicated that the player is fit to play.

However, the club stubbornly refused to release him.

Andreas Hountondji, who plays for Burnley in England, is another striker who is doubtful for this match. He is currently in race to recover from the knock he picked over the weekend and be fit in time to play both matches.

However, reports indicate that he is still doubtful for the match.

Meanwhile, Abdoul Rachid Moumini of Azerbaijan Premier League Sumgayit FKand Rodolfo Aloko, who plays for NK Kustošija in Croatia. They were both ruled out of the matches due to injuries.