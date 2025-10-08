Liberia: Finance, LRA Begin Deep Dive On Revenue Strategies for 2026 Budget

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) together with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have started an intensive technical review aimed at increasing domestic revenue and shaping the Fiscal Year 2026 Draft National Budget.

The process, referred to as a "deep dive," is bringing together experts and technicians from both institutions to carefully look at past revenue performance, test projections, and adjust strategies for the next fiscal year.

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, speaking at the opening of the meeting, said the purpose of the review is to make sure the new budget is not only sustainable but also matches the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the expectations of Liberians across the country.

He thanked the Commissioner General of the LRA and his team for their work in generating revenue for the country and reminded public officials of the heavy responsibility they carry in preparing a national budget that affects millions of people.

"The reward for doing well is the burden of expectation of doing more. The Liberian people expect that we will do more," Ngafuan said. "We must keep our focus and not be distracted despite criticisms. These are the technical weeks of budget projections, and we must remember that our actions and inactions impact over five million people. Being in this room is a privilege, and we must work on behalf of the people in all 15 counties."

LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah also spoke during the session and praised the cooperation between the two institutions. He said the deep dive provides an opportunity to review revenue targets and come up with ideas to strengthen the government's financial outlook.

"We must first express our gratitude to the MFDP leadership for their role in achieving our targets," Jallah said. "While fully financing the ARREST Agenda has had challenges in the past two years, this deep dive allows us to reassess the numbers and share proposals that will strengthen our revenue outlook."

He added that the exercise is not just about reviewing figures but also ensuring that the government's revenue projections are realistic and that there is enough fiscal space to deliver on its promises. Jallah also praised the LRA team for their dedication and commitment to collecting lawful revenues to support Liberia's development.

The sessions in Monrovia are focusing on reviewing government revenue, comparing actual collections with targets, adjusting forecasts according to current economic trends, and discussing tax policies, compliance measures, and ways to expand the tax base.