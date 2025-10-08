Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks NASS' Approval for $2.3bn External Borrowing, $500m Sovereign Sukuk

Abuja--President Bola Tinubu has requested the approval of the House of Representatives for new external borrowing and debt refinancing totalling $2.3 billion.

The request comes with another for the issuance of a $500 million debut sovereign Sukuk in the international capital market.

Contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the request seeks the National Assembly's resolution in line with Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Establishment Act, 2003.

According to the president, the new borrowing is aimed at implementing provisions of the 2025 Appropriation Act, refinancing maturing Eurobonds and diversifying Nigeria's funding sources through Islamic finance instruments.

He explained that the 2025 budget provides for $9.27 billion in total new borrowings to finance the year's fiscal deficit, out of which $1.84 billion (N1.23 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,500/$) was earmarked for external loans.

Tinubu urged the lawmakers to authorise the Federal Government to source the funds through any of the following options: Issuance of Eurobonds, loan syndication, bridge financing from bookrunners or direct borrowing from international financial institutions.

The President also disclosed that Nigeria's $1.118 billion Eurobond, issued in 2018 at 7.625 per cent and maturing in November 2025, would be refinanced to avoid default.

"This is a standard practice in debt capital markets," the letter noted, adding that refinancing through Eurobonds or syndicated loans would ensure debt sustainability and investor confidence.

In a significant move to expand Nigeria's access to Islamic finance, President Tinubu also sought approval to issue a standalone sovereign Sukuk of up to $500 million in the international market, with or without a credit enhancement guarantee from the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, ICIEC, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

He explained that the decision was inspired by the government's "considerable success" in domestic Sukuk issuances, which have raised N1.39 trillion since 2017 for critical infrastructure, particularly road projects.

According to the President, the proposed international Sukuk will help bridge the country's infrastructure funding gap and deepen its investor base.

"If the ICIEC credit guarantee is utilised, 25 per cent of the proceeds will be used to repay relatively expensive debt obligations, while the balance will finance pre-identified infrastructure projects," the letter read further.

Tinubu assured the House that the Federal Ministry of Finance and the DMO would work closely with transaction advisers to secure the most favourable terms and pricing for all capital-raising efforts, subject to prevailing market conditions.

The President urged the House of to pass a resolution authorising the federal government to raise $2.347 billion through Eurobonds, syndicated loans, or bridge financing; refinance the maturing $1.118 billion Eurobond due November 2025; and issue a $500 million sovereign Sukuk with potential ICIEC credit enhancement.

"I look forward to the timely issuance of the House's resolution," the President stated, even as he reaffirmed his commitment to prudent fiscal management and sustainable debt practices.