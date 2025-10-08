Nigeria: No LGA Under Siege of Bandits - Kwara Govt

ILORIN -- Kwara State government has said none of its 16 Local Government Areas was under the siege of bandits.

Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bolanle Olukoju, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin yesterday, described the claim by Peter Obi as fake, asking him to bring down the post on his X handle.

She described Peter Obi's action as irresponsible behaviour that would make things harder for the security forces who already had enough on their plates.

The commissioner, who urged the public not to share such unverified information, said doing such could cause panic, confusion, and psychological trauma to the people.

The statement read: "We wish to alert the public to some reckless claims that nine local government areas of Kwara State are under siege by the bandits. This is totally false. No local government area is under siege in the state. "The unfortunate challenges we have had in a few areas do not warrant the wicked escalation and fake news which are being promoted by opposition elements in and outside of the state.

"We have reasonable grounds to suspect that these elements are the online promoters and equivalence of bandits as they help to instill fear in the populace through fake news such as the unfounded claim of nine LGAs being under siege and movement of gunmen in parts of Asa LGA.

"We regretfully observe that Mr. Peter Obi has lent his social media handles to spreading such fake news. This is not expected from him as a statesman. We request Mr. Peter Obi to bring down the post as it is totally false and inappropriate.

"We also urge members of the public to avoid sharing unverified information, which may cause panic, confusion, and psychological trauma to the people.

"This irresponsible behaviour is making things harder for the security forces who already have enough on their plates."