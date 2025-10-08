Nigeria: Senate Proposes 10-Year Passport Ban On Nigerians Convicted Abroad

A bill seeking to impose a 10-year passport ban on Nigerians convicted and deported from foreign countries over various forms of crimes on Tuesday scaled second reading at the Senate.

It was sponsored by Senator Bello Sani Abubakar (APC, Niger North).

Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, while presented the lead debate on the general principles of the bill on behalf of the sponsor, said it seeks to provide for measures towards preserving the image of Nigerians while abroad and the Federal Republic of Nigeria globally.

"The implication of the proposed amendment is that where a Nigerian commits any of the foregoing offences in a foreign country and is convicted for the crime, the international passport of the convict would be withdrawn for ten years. This measure serves as a veritable deterrent to the commission of crime in a foreign country.

"Countries like China, Turkey, Canada, France, Egypt, Germany, Ethiopia, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, among others, which are destinations of interest to our citizens, apply stringent visa rules to Nigerians.

"A major reason for the visa restriction is the significant commission of crimes and conviction of Nigerians in those countries," he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other senators, in their contributions, supported the bill, which was referred to the relevant committee for further legislative action.