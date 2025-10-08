Nigeria: Kaduna PDP Suspends Secretary for Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its state secretary, Hon. Sa'idu Adamu, over allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities, signalling a deepening internal crisis within the opposition party.

In a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Hon. Maria Dogo, the party said the suspension was unanimously approved by the State Working Committee (SWC) at its meeting held on Monday, October 6, at the party's secretariat in Kaduna.

The action, according to the statement, was taken in line with Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), which empower the party to sanction members for conduct deemed detrimental to its interest or unity.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, is to last for one month pending the outcome of investigations and further decisions by the party leadership. During this period, Adamu is barred from participating in any party activities at all levels.

Dogo said the suspension reflects the party's ongoing efforts to enforce discipline and strengthen its internal structures.

"The PDP remains resolutely committed to upholding internal discipline, fairness, and justice under the able leadership of the state chairman, Sir Edward Percy Masha," the statement read.

Efforts by Daily Trust to reach the suspended secretary were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone number went unanswered.

Meanwhile, a short video clip has surfaced on social media showing him announcing his resignation from both his position and the party.

In the video, Adamu detailed what transpired during a meeting held at the residence of former Kaduna State governor and PDP leader, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, which was also attended by the party's 2023 governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, and state chairman, Edward Masha.

He cited a lingering misunderstanding with Ashiru as one of the reasons for his resignation.

"I have decided to resign from my position and from the party. Henceforth, I am no longer a PDP member. In the next few days, I will announce the political party I intend to join after consulting with my people," Adamu said in the video.

He added that the PDP was facing internal crises not only in Kaduna but also at the national level, accusing some party leaders of pretending that all was well.

"The party must urgently seek solutions before it is too late," he warned.