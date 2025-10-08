Zimbabwe: South Africa Extends Zimbabwe's Exemption Permit By 18 Months

South Africa has extended the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) until May 28, 2027.

Introduced as a means to control the influx of Zimbabwean migrants prior to 2009, the validity of the ZEP has been constantly extended to bar their deportation and allow them work opportunities.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Amos Schreiber announced the extension in a public notice, Minister's Immigration Directive No. 21 of 2025, released this week.

"I have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits ("ZEP") until 28 May 2027," read Schreiber's directive.

"I directed that existing ZEPs shall be deemed to remain valid for an additional 18 months after the current expiry date of 28 November 2025."

The November 28 expiration date had been set by another extension in November last year, months after a decision to terminate the ZEP was challenged and deemed illegal by the South African High Court.

According to a 2022 census, there are a million Zimbabweans in South Africa, with estimates putting the number at five million when considering those who migrate through illegal entry points.

The one million represented 45% of South Africa's immigrant population then.

Fleeing economic and political strife, Zimbabweans have for decades found it easy to move to their southern neighbours despite growing discontent.

Illegal openings along the Limpopo border have served millions since the hyperinflation period in the 2000s, when many chose to move down south.

In April this year, Schreiber appointed an Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) to deliberate on the ZEP and other related matters.

The IAB is yet to find a permanent solution to the ZEP.

Added Schreiber: "The IAB has met on several occasions and deliberated amongst themselves on the immediate future and a long-term solution for holders of ZEP permits.

"Critical stakeholders will need to be part of a consultation process."

Although South Africa has generally been proven unfriendly to foreigners, a campaign specifically against migrants without permits is currently dominating its industrial capital, Johannesburg.

Referred to as Operation Dudula, a ragtag unit of vigilantes, they would initially hunt and capture for deportation any undocumented foreigner.

The group has extended its tentacles in public hospitals where it has barred foreigners from getting medical assistance and public schools where children of foreign nationals are being barred from accessing basic education.