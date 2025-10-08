Zimbabwe: South Africa Extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits to 2027

South Africa's Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits, some of which were due to expire on November 28 this year.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced this through Government Gazette No: 53484 on Tuesday.

Under the new arrangement, which falls under Minister Immigration Directive No. 21 of 2025, the validity of the permits has been extended to May 28, 2027.

He said the permits had been extended in terms of South Africa's Immigration Act, Section 31 (2)(b).

"I have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwe Exemption permits until May 28, 2027," said Minister Schreiber.

"The Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) was appointed by me with effect from 1 April 2025. The IAB has met on several occasions and deliberated amongst themselves on the immediate future and a long-term solution for holders of ZEP permits," he said, adding that critical stakeholders will need to be part of the consultation process.

"Pending the conclusion of consultations, I direct that the existing permits shall be deemed to remain valid for an additional eighteen months after the current expiry date of November 28, 2025".