Zimbabwe: South Africa Extends Zimbabwe's Exemption Permits

Bret Meersman/GroundUp
Zimbabwe passport.
8 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Peter Matika

SOUTH Africa has extended the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) until May 28, 2027.

South African Home Affairs Minister Leon Amos Schreiber announced the extension in a public notice, Minister's Immigration Directive No. 21 of 2025.

"Dr L. A. Schreiber, MP, Minister of Home Affairs, with the powers bestowed upon me in terms of section 31(2)(b) of the Immigration Act, ("Immigration Act") have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits ("ZEP") until 28 May 2027."

"The Immigration Advisory Board ("IAB") was appointed by me with effect from 01 April 2025. The IAB has met on several occasions and deliberated amongst themselves on the immediate future and a long-term solution for holders of ZEP permits. Critical stakeholders will need to be part of a consultation process," he said.

Dr Schreiber directed that the existing ZEPS shall be deemed to remain valid for an additional (18) eighteen months after the current expiry date of 28 November 2025.

