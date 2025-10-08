Nigeria Achieves Breakthrough in Wet-Season Wheat Cultivation

Nigeria has recorded a major agricultural breakthrough in the cultivation of wet-season (rainfed) wheat variety.

The variety, developed by Nigerian scientists at the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), marked a new phase in the federal government's pursuit of self-sufficiency in grain production.

In 2023, the institute released LACRIWHIT-8 (Crow's) and LACRIWHIT-7 (Reyna15) varieties suitable for wet-season cultivation in cool and wet conditions zones of Plateau, Taraba and Cross River States.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Before the breakthrough, the dry season was the primary period for wheat cultivation in Nigeria, where farmers relied on heavy irrigation to grow the crop.

According to the minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, the development is to expand the growing seasons and reduce Nigeria's reliance on imported wheat.

The minister who announced the breakthrough during the second national rainfed Wheat Farmers' Field Day in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, described the feat as transformative for Nigeria's food system and economy.

Kyari said the climate-resilient rainfed wheat varieties would expand production across suitable ecological zones, reduce the nation's wheat import bill, and deliver strong financial returns to Nigerian farmers.

According to him, "the development and successful cultivation of rainfed wheat in Kuru is nothing short of transformative. It means that wheat production is no longer confined to irrigated zones."

He explained that farmers in the highlands of Jos, Mambila and Obudu, spanning Plateau, Taraba and Cross River States, can now cultivate wheat during the rainy season naturally, sustainably and profitably.

"This innovation opens the door to a future where Nigeria's wheat demand can be met by our own farmers and grown on our own soil," the minister said, adding that the milestone represents "a bold step toward achieving food and nutrition security for our great nation."

In a statement signed by the head, Department of Information, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister commended the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) for its scientific breakthrough in developing the rainfed wheat varieties, describing it as a testament to Nigerian ingenuity and excellence in agricultural research.

"The President recognises that no nation can be truly sovereign unless it can feed itself, employ its youth, and create prosperity from its land. Agriculture has therefore been elevated from a development programme to a presidential priority, driving food security, economic diversification, and inclusive growth," Kyari said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister highlighted the federal government's comprehensive agricultural renewal plan, which focuses on mechanisation, improved input access, credit expansion, post-harvest management, and strategic partnerships to raise productivity across value chains.

Through collaborations with development agencies, private-sector investors, and state governments, Kyari said the government is scaling up rainfed wheat cultivation from pilot fields into hundreds of thousands of hectares nationwide. He noted that the effort would ensure farmers gain access to certified seeds, modern mechanisation services and reliable market linkages to make wheat production profitable and sustainable.

He further outlined key components of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the agricultural sector, including the deployment of over 2,000 tractors and harvesters, affordable financing for farmers and agribusinesses, recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture, and operationalisation of the National Agricultural Development Fund to support innovation and rural enterprise.