Nigeria: NCAA Approves Ekiti Agro-Allied Cargo Airport for Commercial Flight Operations

The federal government has approved to commence scheduled flight operations at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

The operation, otherwise known as commercial flights, is to commence effective October 4, 2025.

This development followed the expiration of the initial approval for a non-scheduled flight approval for the airport by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in December 2024 and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The NCAA confirmed the new approval for scheduled flights in a letter dated October 3, 2025, addressed to the Governor of the State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the approval will be for an initial period of six months.

According to the letter with the reference number NCAA/DAAS/TECH//043/Vol. 1/158 and signed by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr Godwin Balang, the validation inspection was conducted at the airport between June 16th and 19th, 2025.

"The outcome revealed that the basic operational requirements for scheduled flight operations to Ado-Ekiti Airport have been significantly complied with. NAMA's instrument flight check validation report indicates satisfactory compliance with regulatory requirements.

"In view of the above and in line with the provisions of Nig CARs Part 12 Vol. 1, 2023, I have been directed to convey the Authority's Interim Operational Permit subject to the limitations of VFR or daylight (sunrise to sunset) operations.

"Furthermore, Your Excellency is respectfully invited to note that this interim Operational Permit is to enable Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport to implement outstanding gaps and commence the certification process, which will allow for issuance of Aerodrome Operational Permit with a three-year validity in accordance with the Nig.CARS Part 12 Vol.1",

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government is in the advanced stage of installing the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to position the airport for night and all-weather operations.

Governor Oyebanji hailed the development and described it as a major boost to the state's economic growth.

He added that commencing commercial operations at the airport would boost agribusiness, tourism development, commercial activities, and medical tourism, further positioning the state as a destination for people looking for where to live, work, invest and relax.

The Governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an environment that enables socioeconomic development at the national and subnational levels.

He also thanked his immediate predecessor in office, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who laid the foundation of the airport project in 2019. He also thanked the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), for his remarkable contributions to the airport project and members of the Airport Committee.