Nigeria: We Have Set Safety Standards With Operational Cadre, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said the state government has raised the bar in life and property safety by inaugurating the safety first campaign and occupational safety cadre, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The governor stated this in his keynote address at the third Lagos State occupational safety and health conference (LASOSH), which was held in Lagos. He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to ensure safety across the state.

He said, "This groundbreaking cadre is not just a bureaucratic innovation but a bold declaration that Lagos is setting new standards in public service professionalism. This means that, for the first time, safety will not be treated as an ad-hoc responsibility but as a recognised career path that is complete with structure, expertise, and continuity. This step will ensure that generations of Lagosians benefit from a professional corps dedicated solely to occupational safety and health.

"As we celebrate past achievements, we must also look ahead. The future of safety lies in technology and data. Lagos has taken the lead by deploying a safety application that empowers citizens to report hazards in real time, drones for aerial surveillance of high-risk zones, and body cameras equipped with thermal functionalities to support compliance monitoring, enforcement, and emergency response.

"These tools are deliberate investments in predictive governance. They allow us to identify safety issues as they emerge, study trends and patterns, and act proactively rather than reactively. This is how Lagos sets the pace, using innovation to secure today and anticipate tomorrow.

"However, let me stress that the government cannot do it alone. The safety of Lagos is the responsibility of every stakeholder, including public institutions, private enterprises, civil society, academia, and the ordinary citizen. Together, we must nurture a culture where cutting corners is no longer tolerated; where safety is not seen as a cost, but as an investment in sustainability and human dignity."

He charged the safety officers with ensuring fairness and justice, saying, "If you don't need to shut a place down, do not shut it down. If you think that what they did is to encourage and speak to them, that's all you need to do. When you know that you want the whole hand of the law on them, you do not shy away from doing that. And so we need to do it responsibly, with a sense of accountability.

Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Lanre Mojola said, "We realise that enforcement action is reducing as compliance increases. As we continue to go to more places to inspect more places, our enforcement is essentially restored. But we still ensure that Vertical Transportation Equipment is fully enforced to the letter as Lagos progresses.

Mojola continued, "We're doing a lot of work regarding regulations. Some regulations include swimming pool control, construction safety, dangerous goods, and transportation. Lagos has the port. So we find out that a lot of people move things, dangerous goods, oil, gas, from Lagos to the hinterland."