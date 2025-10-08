Nigeria: Forced Fruit Ripening, Adulterated Oil - Govt Vows to Punish Defaulters

Kano — The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has warned that defaulters and operators of forced ripening of fruits, adulterated palm oil, contaminated meat and grains will not go scot-free as they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commission's Executive Vice Chairman, Olatunji Bello dropped the warning during a one-day sensitisation campaign on food quality standards, safety, regulation and fair business practices in Kano.

Bello represented by his Director of Quality Assurance and Development, Dr. Nkechi Mba, said the practices not only endanger the lives of millions of Nigerians, but they also erode consumer trust and sabotage the integrity of the food systems.

He called on the defaulters to refrain from harmful practices while calling on the consumers to be vigilant, be informed, and demand the standards they deserve.

In his words, "The issues of food quality standards, safety, and fair business practices are more pressing than ever, but we continue to witness alarming trends like:

"The forceful ripening of fruits using harmful chemicals such as calcium carbide, which contains trace amounts of arsenic and phosphorus, both of which are highly toxic to humans; Adulteration of food products with dangerous additives and preservative chemicals such as bromate, Sudan red colourant, sniper, formalin, among others.

"Improper handling and contamination across the food value chain, from farm to table such as poor storage conditions, unhygienic environment, poor waste disposal, exposure of food stuffs to flies, insects and rodents etc.

"The FCCPC, as the apex consumer protection body in Nigeria, has the statutory mandate to promote consumer interests, ensure fair market practices, and prevent exploitative or dangerous conduct in all sectors of the economy including the food and agricultural sector.

"We have continued to work collaboratively with relevant agencies such as: The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOSW), The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) and State and Local Government Health & Agriculture authorities amongst others to improve compliance with food safety laws and consumer rights.

"Through market surveillance, consumer education, enforcement actions, and strategic partnerships, the FCCPC has intervened in numerous cases involving hazardous food practices. We have also shut down facilities, imposed sanctions, and prosecuted offenders, where necessary.

"Across the country and around the world, the need for strict adherence to food regulations has become a matter of urgent public interest. Unsafe food not only endangers lives, but undermines trust in markets, disrupts trade, and damages the reputations of businesses, both large and small.

"To all stakeholders present: farmers, food processors, vendors, and business owners, you are critical to the nation's food security and health, as they say, "you are what you eat". Therefore, you all have the responsibility and duty of care to the public as every product you put on the shelves for consumers affects a family or a community positively or negatively.

"We urge you to abstain from the use of harmful substances in food processing. To observe hygiene and safety protocols at every stage of your operations. Similarly, label and package food correctly, in line with national and international standards. Equally, respect consumer rights and refrain from deceptive or unfair business practices.

"Let it be known that any operator who places profit over public safety will face the full wrath of the law," the Commission's Executive Vice Chairman, Olatunji Bello, however, stated.