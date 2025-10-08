Liberia: PUL Morocco Forge Partnership

7 October 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco have held high-level discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to enhance and elevate the capacity-building efforts for journalists and media professionals in Liberia.

The meeting, held on Friday, 03 October 2025, at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Sinkor, Monrovia, was attended by key representatives from both institutions.

It followed a series of constructive engagements between the PUL leadership and the Moroccan Embassy, led by Mr. Lahoucine Rahmouni, the Chargé d'Affaires, highlighting a commitment to strengthening media infrastructure and promoting professional development.

During the discussions, Mr. Rahmouni briefed the PUL delegation on a range of bilateral and investment initiatives currently being developed and implemented by the Moroccan Government in Liberia.

These span numerous areas, including agriculture, energy, trade, education, training, and digital empowerment, reflecting Morocco's broader vision of South-South cooperation and African solidarity.

In his remarks, PUL President Julius Kanubah expressed gratitude to Mr. Rahmouni for his ongoing constructive dialogue with the PUL, manifested by the Embassy's active participation in the recent 61st anniversary celebrations of the Press Union of Liberia, and the sustained engagement with Liberia's media sector

Mr. Kanubah also appealed for Morocco's partnership and support in addressing the technical, training and institutional capacity gaps facing the Liberian media-particularly in areas of digital innovation, professional development, and media resilience.

He noted that Liberia's media continues to play a critical role in strengthening democracy and accountability, stressing however that the media faces real challenges in keeping pace with global media transformation.

The Kingdom of Morocco's experience in digital innovation and training presents a valuable opportunity for partnership and shared growth, the PUL President asserted.

For his part, Mr. Rahmouni reaffirmed Morocco's commitment to supporting Liberia's national development priorities under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, including the advancement of media professionalism and freedom of expression.

The discussions marked a promising step toward developing strategic partnership between the Press Union of Liberia and the Kingdom of Morocco, aimed at advancing professional journalism and sustainable media development in Liberia.

Attending the meeting alongside the PUL delegation were, Mr. Hossain Asrouti, Counselor of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco to Liberia, Ms. Estelle Liberty, Chairperson of the Anniversary and Resource Mobilization Committee of the PUL and Mr. Edwin Clarke, Technical Advisor of the Anniversary and Resource Mobilization Committee of the PUL.

