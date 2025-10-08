Liberia: 'Enough Is Enough' Protest Returns December 17 - - Stand Alerts Justice Minister Tweh

The Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), in partnership with the "We The People Movement" and allied civil society organizations, has formally notified the Justice Minister, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, of a nationwide nonviolent protest scheduled for December 17, 2025, under the banner "Lead or Leave - Enough Is Enough."

In a letter to the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, STAND emphasized that the protest is constitutionally protected and will remain strictly peaceful. According to letter, the primary assembly is slated for the public grounds between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion in Monrovia--a historic site for civic engagement, deemed non-negotiable by organizers.

The coalition says the protest responds to the government's continued failure to address pressing national concerns, including corruption, human rights violations, selective justice, and worsening economic hardships. In particular, STAND criticized the administration's dismissive response to the July 17, 2025 protest, which had drawn thousands of Liberians nationwide demanding accountability and reform.

The July 17 protest, also organized by STAND and its partners, was a three-day, nationwide nonviolent action. It highlighted similar grievances, including the protection of human rights, an end to corruption and impunity, and urgent socio-economic reforms to address poverty and inequality.

STAND did not present its petition to the Legislature, nor the Executive, citing administrative inaction and government disregard for citizens' concerns.

"The July 17 protest demonstrated the maturity and discipline of Liberians exercising their civic rights," said Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr., Chairman of STAND, adding, "Despite our peaceful approach, the government chose to dismiss our demands rather than engage in meaningful dialogue."

The December 17 protest is expected to mobilize, according to STAND, tens of thousands of people across all counties. According to the civil society organization, the duration and intensity of the demonstration will depend on the government's response: constructive engagement will lead to a peaceful conclusion, while continued silence will result in sustained peaceful pressure until the lawful demands are addressed.

Key demands outlined by STAND include:

* Respect for the rule of law and protection of human rights;

* An end to corruption, impunity, and abuse of power;

* Freedom of movement and protection against arbitrary arrests;

* A national response to drug proliferation, substance abuse, and gender-based violence;

* Meaningful socio-economic reforms to alleviate poverty and hunger.

STAND has called on the Liberia National Police and all security agencies to exercise constitutional restraint and professionalism, avoiding the intimidation and brutality reported during the July demonstration. The coalition stressed that the security forces' allegiance is to the Republic and its people, not to individual political leaders.

The coalition also informed international partners, including the United States Embassy near Monrovia, the European Union, the United Nations, and ECOWAS, reaffirming that the protest is grounded in legality, peace, and civic responsibility.

The civil society organizations have cited the 2024 U.S. Department of State Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Liberia, which documents extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and selective application of justice.

STAND's organizers argue that these conditions make December 17 even more urgent, as ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt of systemic neglect and impunity.

"The people of Liberia will not retreat, will not be intimidated, and will not be silenced," Morlu added. "We remain committed to nonviolence, yet we will stand fearless and uncompromising in pursuit of justice, reform, and the rebirth of our nation."

As Liberia approaches December 17, all eyes will be on STAND, its coalition partners, and the government's response--an action that may define the nation's democratic trajectory in the months ahead.

Message more important than the messenger

For many who spoke to The Liberian Investigator on the day of the protest on-July 17, Mulbah Morlu, former chairman of the Coalition for democratic Change (CDC) may not be the right messenger calling for change or reform in the governance system of the country but the message is valid and requires redress by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's government.

Like the current Unity Party government, the CDC led administration was accused of neglecting efforts to fight corruption-more so that officials, especially those in the circle of former President Grorge Weah were allegedly involved in corruption but never punished.

Mysterious or extrajudicial killings were also reported multiple times but investigations into those deaths remained inconclusive.

The U.S. State Department's report on human rights has highlighted that Liberia has back-tracked in its fight against human trafficking, something which has raised concerns about security and safety of people.